×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Djokovic smashes Roland Garros floor with medicine ball

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    25 May 2019, 02:04 IST
djokovic - Cropped
Novak Djokovic does his best Incredible Hulk impression

Novak Djokovic brought new meaning to the 'Novak Slam' by breaking the floor at Roland Garros with a medicine ball on Friday.

The world number one, chasing a fourth successive major title for the second time in his career, arrived at the French Open looking to do some damage on the court but started by dishing out punishment to the gym.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, posted a clip on his Twitter page that showed him laying cones around a sizeable dent in the floor.

"It's under construction!" someone could be heard saying as Djokovic gave the camera an apologetic glance.

The Serbian will hope to display his power in more orthodox fashion when he starts his campaign against Hubert Hurkacz in the first round on Monday.

Advertisement
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Djokovic has an opportunity to come full circle at Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performances by Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros finals
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The top Opta facts ahead of Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The best bets for Roland Garros glory
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: 5 men's players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros: An ongoing fairytale
RELATED STORY
Djokovic will be motivated by clay record against Nadal – Ferrero
RELATED STORY
Infosys, Roland-Garros team up for digital innovation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us