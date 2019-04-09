×
Former champ Granollers upstages Fritz, Harrison blitzes Karlovic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Apr 2019, 09:36 IST
MarcelGranollers-cropped
Spaniard Marcel Granollers

Marcel Granollers stunned fifth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the second round of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship.

Spanish veteran Granollers – the 2008 champion – outlasted Fritz 6-2 4-6 6-2 in Houston on Monday after a 10-year absence from the tournament.

Granollers only had one ATP Tour-level victory to his name this year, but the 32-year-old produced an impressive display to win in the opening round.

"[It feels] very good. To come back here to Houston, of course for me it's a good tournament. I have great memories here. I won in 2008," Granollers told the Tennis Channel. "I came back after 10 years so I'm very, very happy to play in front of the crowd and play on this centre court."

Next up for Granollers is Australian Bernard Tomic, who overcame home favourite Denis Kudla 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 at the ATP 250 series.

Ryan Harrison needed just 58 minutes to beat 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic 6-3 6-4, Christian Garin defeated Pablo Cuevas 4-6 6-4 6-2 and Casper Ruud prevailed 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 against Hugo Dellien.

Omnisport
NEWS
