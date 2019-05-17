×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Injured Osaka withdraws in Rome

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    17 May 2019, 15:50 IST
Naomi Osaka - cropped
World number one Naomi Osaka

World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of her scheduled Internazionali d'Italia quarter-final with Kiki Bertens due to a hand injury, just nine days before the start of the French Open.

Shortly before her last-eight match against Bertens was due to begin on Friday, the WTA confirmed Osaka had been "forced to withdraw due to a right hand injury".

The 21-year-old, who was won the last two grand slams, confirmed her status as top seed at Roland Garros by virtue of Simona Halep's early exit in Rome on Thursday.

Osaka becomes the latest player to suffer an injury scare in the final major clay-court tournament before the French Open.

Serena Williams pulled out in Rome earlier in the week following a recurrence of a knee injury, with Caroline Wozniacki retiring from her first-round match on Tuesday because of a calf complaint.

Halep, the defending French Open champion, also required treatment on a leg injury in her second-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova.

Advertisement
Osaka top seed at Roland Garros after Halep's Rome failure
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Injured Serena Williams withdraws in Rome, positive over French Open
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Naomi Osaka vs Belinda Bencic, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Halep confident over fitness after defeat, double delight for Osaka
RELATED STORY
Williams sisters set up Rome clash
RELATED STORY
Svitolina stunned by Azarenka after Serena withdraws on dramatic day in Rome
RELATED STORY
Clinical decider takes Osaka through in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Osaka withdraws to send Kontaveit into Stuttgart final
RELATED STORY
Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid, Pliskova crashes out
RELATED STORY
Serena withdraws, No. 1 Osaka loses, Federer wins at Miami
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us