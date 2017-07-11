Lynagh hopes Tomic talent is not wasted

11 Jul 2017

Australian rugby icon Michael Lynagh has some sympathy for Bernard Tomic and hopes the often maligned 24-year-old can start to realise his potential.

Tomic hit the headlines for the wrong reasons last week, following comments he made following his exit from Wimbledon.

After losing to Mischa Zverev in round one, Tomic said he "felt a little bit bored out there" and "just couldn't find any motivation" - words that prompted equipment manufacturer Head to end their relationship with the world number 59.

Both Tomic and compatriot Nick Kyrgios have frequently been criticised for a perceived failure to make the most of their undoubted talents.

Speaking at the Tennis Legends event presented by the Wall Street Journal, former Wallabies captain Lynagh told Omnisport: "I don't know if I've got much advice [for Tomic] - I've never been on the professional tennis circuit. But I do have some sympathy for him.

"It can't be easy and we forget how young these guys are. We all just look at the bank balance and think 'this is great - they fly around playing tennis all the time', which for all of us who go to the office every day looks a pretty good life. But it can't be that easy and what I think he and others need to probably do is find people they trust and look to get assistance from them.

"We don't know what's going on off the court. Maybe there's some problems elsewhere that he's taken on to the court or something like that. But one hopes that these talented kids, like Tomic and Kyrgios, they do get themselves sorted out because they are very talented people.

"I just don't like to see that sort of talent wasted. And from their point of view as well, when they're 45, 50, it's [potentially a case of] what could have been. That's where regrets come in.

"At the moment they're not that happy with tennis and you can sort of understand that - we all go through peaks and troughs. But one hopes that they realise their potential and start getting back on the winning track again."

Kyrgios was forced to retire from his first-round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert at Wimbledon due to a hip injury.