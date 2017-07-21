Monfils suffers shock Dutra Silva loss in Umag

Rogerio Dutra Silva pulled off a huge upset at the Croatia Open by beating Gael Monfils in three sets.

by Omnisport News 21 Jul 2017, 04:13 IST

French tennis player Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils fell in the second round at the Croatia Open as he suffered a shock defeat to Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Second seed Monfils was handed a bye into the second round but came unstuck against the Brazilian, ranked 51 places below him at 64, on the clay in Umag.

The Frenchman looked to have recovered after losing the first set in a tie-break as he forced a decider, but Dutra Silva – who saved eight break points in the third – broke for a 5-3 lead and survived intense pressure on his own serve to close out a stunning 7-6 (7-5) 4-6 6-3 win.

Third seed Fabio Fognini did not suffer the same fate as Monfils but was tested in his 6-4 1-6 6-2 triumph against Nicolas Kicker, while Andrey Rublev and Alessandro Giannessi also prevailed.

In Newport, defending Hall of Fame Open champion Ivo Karlovic went down to Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (1-7) 7-6 (7-4).

Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden also reached the semi-finals after edging Tobias Kamke 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

At the Swedish Open, second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas came from a set down to see off Thiago Monteiro 3-6 6-4 6-3, setting up a rematch of the 2016 final with Spanish countryman Fernando Verdasco, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Facundo Bagnis.

Fifth seed Karen Khachanov saved two match points in coming from behind to beat Ernests Gulbis 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 but ninth seed Horacio Zeballos was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Alexandr Dolgopolov.