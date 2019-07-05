Murray aiming to build on winning Wimbledon return

Andy Murray celebrates at Wimbledon

Andy Murray enjoyed his Wimbledon return and hopes he and Pierre-Hugues Herbert will continue to improve after rallying to an impressive opening win.

Former singles champion Murray indicated at the Australian Open he planned to retire this year, hoping to make a final appearance at the All England Club before bowing out.

But after hip resurfacing surgery, Murray returned to win the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club Championship and finalised plans to play again at Wimbledon, with his future on the singles circuit to be decided.

The Briton, who will play mixed doubles with Serena Williams, was lining up alongside Herbert for the first time as they took on Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert in the men's doubles.

There was consequently a slow start and they lost the first set, but Murray and Herbert recovered to cruise home 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-0.

Murray told BBC Sport: "It was nice. I was a little bit nervous at the start but got better as the match went on. It was a really nice atmosphere at the end.

"It's tough, but as the match went on we started to get more comfortable. We started reading each other's games better.

"Things were happening naturally and that's how you want it to be in doubles. Hopefully we'll keep getting better."

Is there anything this doubles point didn't have?!



Quite incredible #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/byYXwVbQoc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019

Murray was then in jovial mood in his post-match news conference, joking about his mother Judy's decision to watch brother Jamie in action instead.

"Jamie is the number one son, so he used to get all the good presents," Murray quipped. "I kind of got the hand-me-downs always since we were young, so I'm used to that."

Turning attentions to his other Wimbledon commitments, Murray was relishing the opportunity to play alongside Williams, but admitted he had few tales to tell of their burgeoning relationship.

"Me and Serena don't know each other that well," he said. "Maybe I can give you a good story after the next 10 days or so after having spent some time on court.

"I think we're going to try and practice tomorrow [Friday]. We'll see how the next 10 days go. Hopefully we'll have a good story to tell at the end of it."