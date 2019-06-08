Murray would be happy even without singles return

Andy Murray during the Australian Open

Andy Murray would happily accept his fate if he was unable to play in singles competition again on the ATP Tour, insisting his perspective on the sport has changed.

The three-time major champion is set to make his return from injury in the Fever-Tree Championships doubles draw at Queen's Club this month, where he will partner with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray is now pain-free after suffering from a longstanding hip problem that ultimately led to a resurfacing operation in January and he has not played since the Australian Open, when the emotional Briton received tributes from players and supporters.

While a return to singles action has not been ruled out, Murray would be satisfied with his accomplishments if the dramatic five-set first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut proves to be his last outing.

"It would be nice to, but if I don't, I'm okay with that as well," he told Amazon Prime about the prospect of a singles comeback.

"Ultimately, once I got rid of the pain and I started to enjoy doing other things, fun things with my friends and my family, I'm pretty relaxed about whether I get back on the court competing again or not.

"I've been able to do a lot of things I've not done for a really, really long time without pain like playing golf, even going and walking the dogs. It's fun and enjoyable now, whereas it was pretty uncomfortable for a couple [of] years.

"If the match I played in Australia was my last one, it would be an amazing way to finish as well. It was a great match, brilliant atmosphere.

"In a way it would have been a fitting end because I did sort of struggle. As I get older, especially because of what I have been through the last couple of years, I've realised it's not about winning all the time. It's actually about giving your best effort. That day, I could not have given more than I had."

Murray was touched by the support he received in Australia and has since had some contact with some of the Tour's star names.

The 32-year-old continued: "In Australia, it was a tough time for me because I just didn't know what the outcome of anything was going to be and [I had] the genuine feeling that I might not be playing again.

"A lot of the players around the Australian Open were really supportive and that was nice in what for me was quite a difficult time emotionally, mentally. Since then, a few have reached out from time to time, checking how I'm getting on. I am not massively close with loads of guys in the locker room but there are a few that I get on with really well with.

"I've had a couple of messages from Roger Federer. Stan Wawrinka, he's messaged me a couple of times. Rafa [Rafael Nadal], once or twice – and a lot of the British players as well.

"If I do come back to play, I'm going to have a completely different perspective on things for sure than what I had for most of my career. It will be very different.

"We get to go to amazing places, some of the nicest cities in the world. If I get back to playing I would try to make sure I enjoy the cities a little bit more. I'd be okay with not playing again as well."