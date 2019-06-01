×
Osaka's 16 straight grand slam match wins after Siniakova ends her run

01 Jun 2019, 20:38 IST
NaomiOsaka - cropped
Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open

Naomi Osaka's bid to become the first woman to win their first three grand slams in succession was ended by Katerina Siniakova at the French Open on Saturday.

Japanese sensation Osaka rose to the top of the rankings after winning the US Open and Australian Open but her quest for glory at Roland Garros ended in a 6-4 6-2 loss on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

It was the 21-year-old's first loss at a major since going down to Angelique Kerber in the third round of Wimbledon in 2018.

Osaka's run encompassed 16 grand slam matches, and we take a look at who she beat along the way.

 

US Open

bt Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-2
bt Julia Glushko 6-2 6-0
bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0 6-0
bt Aryna Sabalenka [26] 6-3 2-6 6-4
bt Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-1
bt Madison Keys [14] 6-2 6-4
bt Serena Williams [17] 6-2 6-4

Australian Open

bt Magda Linette 6-4 6-2
bt Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-4
bt Hsieh Su-wei [28] 5-7 6-4 6-1
bt Anastasija Sevastova [13] 4-6 6-3 6-4
bt Elina Svitolina [6] 6-4 6-1
bt Karolina Pliskova [7] 6-2 4-6 6-4
bt Petra Kvitova [8] 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-4

French Open

bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1
bt Victoria Azarenka 4-6 7-5 6-3

