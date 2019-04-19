×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sharapova comeback delayed after Stuttgart withdrawal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Apr 2019, 01:42 IST
mariasharapova - Cropped
Maria Sharapova in action

Maria Sharapova's return to the WTA Tour has been put on hold after she withdrew from next week's Stuttgart Open.

The Russian has not played competitively since a last-32 win over Daria Gavrilova in St Petersburg in January – a triumph which preceded her pulling out of that tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Sharapova was scheduled to play in Germany, where she is a brand ambassador for the tournament's sponsor Porsche, but the five-time grand slam winner will sit out to continue her recovery.

"To all my amazing fans in Germany that travel to see me play in Stuttgart each year, I am really sorry to inform you that I have just ran out of time to be ready to play in Stuttgart," read a statement from Sharapova - a three-time winner in Stuttgart.

"I am making very good progress but just not ready to compete at the highest level."

Advertisement
Sharapova out of Miami after shoulder surgery
RELATED STORY
Why Andy Murray needs to carefully plot his potential mid-season comeback
RELATED STORY
10 unknown facts about Maria Sharapova
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Sharapova dethrones Wozniacki in three sets
RELATED STORY
Sharapova unimpressed with questions after Melbourne exit
RELATED STORY
Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Federer reaches Indian Wells final after Nadal's withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Australian Open glance: Sharapova vs Wozniacki in 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Sharapova shows no sympathy after handing Dart double-bagel
RELATED STORY
Sharapova pulls out of Miami Open after shoulder procedure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us