Simon, Anderson to clash in semis this year at Tata Open

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Jan 2019, 23:15 IST

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) Last year's finalists Gilles Simon and Kevin Anderson set up a semifinal clash against each other after recording contrasting victories in the quarterfinals of the Tata Open Maharashtra, here Thursday.

Defending champion Simon had to work hard to tame Benoit Paire as he came from behind to beat fifth seed 3-6 7-6(2) 64 in an all-French clash.

Paire at one stage was serving for the match but got broken, allowing the fellow Frenchman to stretch the match to the decisive third set.

An early break handed Simon advantage even as Paire had four opportunities to break back in the sixth game but fluffed all chances. Simon's effortless hitting, deft touch and variation in pace has stood out in his run this far.

The break remained with Simon and he served out the match at love in the 10th game with a forehand winner after two hours and 19 minutes.

Top-seed and world number six Anderson did not struggle much in taking out seventh-seed Jaume Munar from Spain 6-3 6-3 as he fired 14 aces to stroll past his rival.

Belgium's Steve Darcis sprung a surprise with a 7-5 6-2 victory over fourth-seed Malek Jaziri while 39-year-old Ivo Karlovic advanced after beating World No. 95 Ernests Gulbis 7-6(5), 7-6(5)

Contact Us Advertise with Us