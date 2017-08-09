Triumphant Federer in fine form in first match since Wimbledon

09 Aug 2017

Roger Federer looked in fine fettle as he dispatched Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, his first match since winning a record eighth Wimbledon title last month.

Federer's all-time record of major triumphs was extended to 19 with victory over Marin Cilic in the SW19 showpiece, and his preparations for his shot at a 20th at the US Open began with a classy win over world number 116 Polansky.

The mercurial Swiss celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday by attending a Coldplay concert, but he was in hot form on Court Central in Montreal.

The second seed and two-time Rogers Cup champion will now face Jack Sock or David Ferrer in the third round.

Federer played with energy and aggression in the opening set, dropping just one point as he raced into a 3-0 lead.

Polansky began to provide more resistance but gave away two set points in game eight and the Swiss took his first opportunity by rushing to the net for a cross-court volley.

Federer took just 20 minutes to wrap up the opening set and the Canadian was unable to stop him sailing to a 5-0 advantage in the second.

A mishit smash from the Swiss meant Polansky avoided the bagel, but he made no mistake on his own serve to complete the match in just 53 minutes.