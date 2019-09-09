US Open 2019 Diary: Farewell to Flushing Meadows for another year

Rafael Nadal celebrates his US Open triumph

The 2019 US Open came to a close in spectacular fashion on Sunday with a stunning men's singles final.

Rafael Nadal needed four hours and 49 minutes to beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets in New York, in a match that will surely go down as one of the greatest of the modern era.

Nadal's tearful celebrations marked the end of the year's final major, though he was not the only one revelling in success on day 14.

Omnisport's man on the ground, Nicholas McGee, provides the details in our last daily diary from New York.

AN UNBEARABLE JOB?

The sun shined on Flushing Meadows on the final day. The heat was tolerable, though that may not have been the case for the unlucky staff member dealt the hand of spending the day in a bear costume.

While only tasked with standing outside the US Open's Ralph Lauren Polo shop, it must have been an uncomfortable afternoon's work for the person inside the suit.

Hopefully they were rewarded with some free merchandise.

Glorious blue skies for #USOpen men’s final day. Spare a thought for the person in this costume pic.twitter.com/OJHyOTP8dG — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 8, 2019

SABALENKA & MERTENS SEAL IT IN STYLE

Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens needed only an hour and 36 minutes to clinch the women's doubles title.

Their victory over Ashleigh Barty and Victoria Azarenka may not have been spectacular, but the final point certainly was.

A 7-5 7-5 win was secured with a thrilling 13-shot rally that ended when Azarenka sent a forehand smash long, with Sabalenka and Mertens each sinking to their knees in delight.

OMNISPORT BIDS FAREWELL TO FLUSHING MEADOWS

After two weeks of fans flocking to Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open was, save for maintenance staff beginning the clean-up operation, completely empty as Omnisport's reporter made his exit in the early hours of Monday.

A final snap of Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium could not be resisted upon heading for the subway, however, with both venues having played host to a string of unforgettable matches over the past fortnight.

The 2019 US Open was a grand slam that should live long in the memory and, with the show Nadal and Medvedev put on, it could not have asked for a better send-off.

Goodbye Flushing Meadows



An incredible, exhausting, joyous and remarkably rewarding experience covering the 2019 #USOpen, it was an absolute privilege



Twelve days I’ll never forget, capped by the greatest sporting contest I’ve ever seen in person. I am extremely lucky pic.twitter.com/pULxJ5hlPF — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 9, 2019