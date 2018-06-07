Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Angels SS Simmons headed to DL after slipping in dugout

Angels SS Simmons headed to DL after slipping in dugout

Associated Press
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 05:58 IST
AP Image

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a right ankle sprain.

Simmons was hurt Tuesday when he slipped coming down the dugout stairs before the 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. He left the game after the second inning.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said there is no timeline yet for Simmons' return, but added "it's certainly going to take a little bit of time" to recover.

Simmons was batting .330, which ranked fourth in the American League, with 34 RBIs. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Simmons has been the lynchpin of the Angels' infield defense since joining the team in 2015.

Zack Cozart will replace Simmons at shortstop, with Kaleb Cowart set to start at third base in the series finale against the Royals after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday.

Major League Baseball
Tigers score 5 after Ohtani's departure, beat Angels 6-1
RELATED STORY
Ohtani ties it, Simmons wins it in 9th as Angels beat Jays
RELATED STORY
Odor dives home in 10th to lift Rangers over Angels 3-2
RELATED STORY
McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels
RELATED STORY
Pujols homers, Angels top Texas 6-0; benches clear at end
RELATED STORY
Mets put Syndergaard on DL, Matz also injures finger
RELATED STORY
Kinsler, Valbuena, Maldonado homer and Angels top Tigers 9-2
RELATED STORY
Anderson can't get call, still leads Angels past Rangers 3-1
RELATED STORY
Tanaka leads Yankees over Ohtani, Angels 3-1
RELATED STORY
After Ohtani dazzles Twins, Angels walk off late in 2-1 win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...