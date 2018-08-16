Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Braves survive skirmish, loss of Acuna to top Marlins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    16 Aug 2018, 11:51 IST
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 despite the loss of Ronald Acuna Jr in a fiery game.

Braves rookie Acuna exited Wednesday's MLB clash after being hit by the first pitch he saw.

Acuna, who led off each of the first three games in the series with a home run against the Marlins, took a fastball to the elbow from starter Jose Urena, causing an enraged Atlanta dugout to storm the field.

Acuna left the game after being hit, and Urena was ejected.

"I think it's pretty evident what I thought about it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. "You know, it's a shame. This young man is just playing the game, doing what he loves to do and it's a damn shame what happened that first pitch of the game."

He added: "He is my kid and I am going to protect him."

Even Miami's manager Don Mattingly chimed in: "I don't want to see this kid get hit. He's a great player and he's going to be great for a long time, and for us he's beat us up, but this is not the way we want to handle that situation."

X-Rays on Acuna's elbow were negative. Also, on a statistical note, his streak of five successive games with a home run is intact due to the fact he was hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance.

 

GORDON LEADS MARINERS

Dee Gordon stole the show in the Seattle Mariners' 2-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Gordon hit his second home run of the year in the 12th inning to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.

Gordon has been known to come through for the Pacific Northwest squad as five of his last homers gave the Mariners the lead.

 

ORIOLES ENDURE WOEFUL GAME

The Baltimore Orioles gave up 16 runs on 19 hits against the New York Mets, and Dylan Bundy surrendered the bulk of it in a 16-5 loss. He allowed 11 hits and seven earned runs in 5.3 innings of work. Bundy dropped to 7-11 on the season with a 4.99 ERA.

 

GRANDERSON SLAM!

Curtis Granderson hit the 10th grand slam of his career against the Kansas City Royals and with it gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory.

 

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 6-5 Detroit Tigers
Minnesota Twins 6-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Chicago Cubs 8-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Seattle Mariners 2-0 Oakland Athletics
New York Mets 16-5 Baltimore Orioles
Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 4-3 Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves 5-2 Miami Marlins
Houston Astros 12-1 Colorado Rockies
Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Kansas City Royals
St Louis Cardinals 4-2 Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Angels 3-2 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 San Francisco Giants

 

CARDINALS AT NATIONALS  

St Louis are in the postseason hunt and just one game back in the National League wildcard race. The Cardinals, who have won eight consecutive games, can complete the sweep of the Nationals on Thursday and better their odds. They are also in the middle of a seven-game homestand and will soon hit the road to face playoff contenders the Dodgers and Rockies.

Omnisport
NEWS
Acuna hit by Urena's first pitch; Braves, Marlins scuffle
RELATED STORY
Double duty: Acuna hits 2 leadoff HRs, Braves sweep Marlins
RELATED STORY
Swanson fills void after Acuna's exit as Braves top Marlins
RELATED STORY
Acuna still sizzling, homers twice in Braves' 10-6 win
RELATED STORY
Acuna hit by opening pitch, Braves top Marlins 5-2
RELATED STORY
Braves' Acuna homers in 5th straight; 3 leadoff shots in row
RELATED STORY
Braves' Acuna Jr. has arrived as a true MLB star
RELATED STORY
Freeman, Acuna go deep as Braves top Marlins 5-3
RELATED STORY
Double duty: Braves' Acuna rips 2 leadoff HRs in 1 day
RELATED STORY
Acuna sends Braves past Yankees
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us