Bumgarner never expected to be traded by Giants

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 01 Aug 2019, 06:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Madison Bumgarner

San Francisco Giants star Madison Bumgarner said he never expected to leave the MLB franchise before the trade deadline.

San Francisco were originally expected to move starter Bumgarner prior to Wednesday's deadline, but the Giants worked their way back into playoff contention after the All-Star period and ultimately held onto the three-time World Series champion

After Wednesday's deadline, Bumgarner told reporters: "I never expected to be somewhere else until that happened.

"Nothing has changed for me. I don't look at it as being past a hurdle. I've got a job to do and I'm going to do it. That's why we all show up here. Nobody is here collecting pay checks. We're trying to win games."

Bumgarner holds a 6-7 record with a 3.74 ERA in 23 starts so far this season. He has struck out 140 and walked 29 in 139.6 innings on the mound.

"I feel the exact same, honestly," Bumgarner said. "I feel I've done a good job of not letting that stuff creep into my head."

The four-time All-Star has spent his entire 11-year career with the Giants and has won three World Series titles during his time in San Francisco.

"[Bumgarner's] the kind of leader that when he's on your side, you always feel like you have a chance," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. "If you're an underdog, if you're a wild card, if you're eight games back in the standings or two games back in the standings.

Advertisement

"When you have a guy who has done what he's done and led the way he has led, he makes you feel like you always have a chance. I know the guys are excited that he's still got that uniform on his back."

The Giants still had an active deadline despite keeping Bumgarner. They sent Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves, Drew Pomeranz to the Milwaukee Brewers and Sam Dyson to the Minnesota Twins. San Francisco also added second baseman Scooter Gennett in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

San Francisco entered play on Wednesday, two and a half games adrift of the second wild-card spot with a 54-53 record.