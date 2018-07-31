Cueto facing Tommy John surgery, says Giants manager Bochy

The news keeps getting worse for San Francisco Giants starter Johnny Cueto, who is facing the "possibility" of Tommy John surgery according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Cueto – a MLB World Series champion and two-time All-Star – has been dealing with pain in his right elbow this season, having taken a trip across the country to see Dr James Andrews.

There were reports on Monday that Cueto would likely end up back on the disabled list, however, surgery could be on the horizon for the 32-year-old pitcher after he underwent an MRI.

"Nothing definitive," Bochy said. "Obviously there's concern there with the elbow, but it's not something that's been determined yet.

"With that said, it's fair to say there's quite a possibility he'll have surgery. A possibility, yeah."

Bochy added: "I guess you can say that [surgery is imminent] because it's been lingering quite a while. We got his elbow issue looked at. It's just not going away."

The surgery would end Cueto's season and with it being so late in the year, it could also keep him sidelined for 2019.

Cueto is under contract through at least 2021, earning $21million annually. San Francisco does have a $22m club option for 2022 with a $5m buyout.

The veteran has posted a 3.23 ERA in 53 innings across nine starts this season.