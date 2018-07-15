Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indians C Yan Gomes finds out he's an All-Star while batting

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    15 Jul 2018, 08:45 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians catcher Yan Gomes walked to the plate Saturday night and found out he was an All-Star.

Gomes will replace Tampa Bay's Wilson Ramos in Tuesday's game in Washington D.C., giving Cleveland six All-Stars.

Gomes said he wrestled with emotions when he came up in the ninth to face New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman and saw on the giant scoreboard in left field that he had made the AL squad. Gomes struck out but described it as "the happiest strikeout." New York beat Cleveland 5-4.

"I don't think I've ever been that emotional in an at-bat before," he said. "I'm not going to lie, it was kind of hard to get back in the box. I tried to focus in there, but it didn't quite work out."

The 30-year-old said in the eighth inning manager Terry Francona told him he would have a special at-bat, but Gomes didn't know what he meant.

Gomes is batting .247 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs.

Major League Baseball
Gomes' grand slam helps Indians rally past Royals, 6-4
RELATED STORY
Romine's double turns into game-winner, Yanks edge Indians
RELATED STORY
Kluber, Gomes lead Indians past Royals 11-2
RELATED STORY
Rays C Wilson Ramos to miss All-Star Game with injury
RELATED STORY
Indians hit 11 doubles, 2 HRs in 15-3 romp over Athletics
RELATED STORY
Piscotty homers in 11th, Athletics rally past Indians 6-3
RELATED STORY
Bieber pitches into 8th, Indians hang on to beat Yankees 6-5
RELATED STORY
Lindor has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as Indians beat Royals 9-3
RELATED STORY
Indians' Kluber continues dominance of Tigers, AL Central
RELATED STORY
Bauer, Indians beat Royals 3-2 for 3-game sweep
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us