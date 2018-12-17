×
Lefty JA Happ, Yankees finalize $34 million, 2-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2018, 23:48 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees have finalized a $34 million, two-year contract.

Happ gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and his deal includes a $17 million option for 2021 that could become guaranteed is he has either 27 or more starts as a pitcher in 2020 or 165 or more innings that year.

He is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle in a trade.

A first-time All-Star, Happ was acquired from Toronto on July 26 as a summer rental and went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts for New York, leaving him 17-6 with a 3.65 ERA for the season. He lost lose at Boston in the AL Division Series opener, allowing five runs in two innings.

Right-hander Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot Monday.

