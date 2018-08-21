No timetable for Sale return from shoulder injury

Chris Sale

There is no timeframe for Chris Sale's return from a shoulder injury, though the Boston Red Sox ace is progressing.

Sale is on the disabled list for the second time in the last month due to inflammation in his left shoulder.

The seven-time MLB All-Star - who is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA and 219 strikeouts in just 146 innings this season - is eligible to be activated from the DL on Saturday but that will not happen.

"He's working out, getting treatment. He hasn't thrown yet, but he's in good spirits," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "I talked to him a little bit before our meeting today and he's feeling good."

Boston (88-37) own the best record in baseball by a wide margin, so they can afford to be cautious with Sale.

However, should Sale's shoulder woes persist, it could spell trouble for the Red Sox during the postseason. Despite trading for Nathan Eovaldi before the July 31 trade deadline, Boston have some depth issues in the rotation, and no one measures up to Sale on their roster.

"All the strength tests that they're doing. Like I said, we're not going to push him," Cora said. "We're not shooting for Sunday or Friday or whenever. We're shooting for whenever he's ready. So as of now, he's going through all these exercises and, obviously, the inflammation has to go, getting treatment. Whenever he's ready to go out there and play catch, he's ready.

"It's not [just] that he's going to go out there and feel it a little bit and the next day it'll be better. What we're trying to accomplish here is for him to be pain free and then just go from there."