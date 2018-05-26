Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Osuna's administrative leave extended through June 4

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    26 May 2018
    AP Image

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave of Toronto closer Roberto Osuna through June 4, the third time the initial seven-day period was lengthened.

    Osuna was put on administrative leave by MLB on May 8, and MLB earlier this week extended the leave through May 28. The latest extension was announced Friday.

    The pitcher was charged with one count of assault, according to Toronto Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu. Osuna, who is from Mexico, is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

    Osuna remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5.3 million salary but is ineligible to play. Administrative leave is not considered discipline.

    Commissioner Rob Manfred has the option of suspending Osuna either without pay or with pay pending the resolution of legal proceedings — a penalty that later could be converted to without pay. Osuna could challenge any discipline before arbitrator Mark Irvings.

    The 23-year-old Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. The righty was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

