Puig powers Dodgers to win in battle for NL West

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 54 // 08 Sep 2018, 12:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yasiel Puig

The clash for top spot in the MLB's National League West is on after the Los Angeles Dodgers topped the Colorado Rockies 4-2.

On Friday, the Dodgers opened their weekend series in Colorado with a victory thanks to Yasiel Puig.

The two teams are battling it out as the Dodgers now sit just half a game back thanks to the bat of Puig, who hit the team's longest home run of the season in the second inning and followed that up with a RBI single in the fifth.

That capped off the Dodgers' scoring for the night but it was all they needed, with the help of Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo, who also scored for Los Angeles.

OHTANI STAYS HOT, SNELLS STOPS ORIOLES

It seems like nothing can stop Shohei Ohtani right now, not even a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The Japanese sensation followed up a two home-run night with a three-run homer to push the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

It was his fourth home run in three games since sustaining new damage to his UCL. Ohtani has now tallied 19 home runs, the most of any Japanese rookie since Seattle's Kenji Johjima in 2006.

Tampa Bay Rays' starter Blake Snell could not be stopped through nearly his entire outing against the Baltimore Orioles, who were humbled 14-2. After striking out nine, Snell's only hiccup came off a two-run home run from Baltimore's Joey Rickard. Snell was replaced in favour of Jaime Schultz, but was ultimately awarded the win. Snell's record moved to 18-5 for the season with a 2.06 ERA — third best in MLB and second best in the American League behind Chris Sale.

INCIARTE EJECTED IN BRAVES LOSS

Ender Inciarte did not do himself any favours when he picked a fight with the umpire early in game two of four from the desert. The Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Inciarte's temper flared when he took the plate. After arguing balls and strikes with the ump, Inciarte was ejected.

MCCUTCHEN HITS FIRST OPENER FOR YANKEES

Andrew McCutchen has now earned his warm welcome to New York after hitting his first home run as a Yankee.

On the road in Seattle, the now clean-shaven McCutchen sent a two-run homer flying over the left-field wall to give New York a 4-0 advantage that downed the Mariners.

First Yankees home run for @TheCUTCH22 pic.twitter.com/T9SeD6t7y2 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 12-6 San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Cleveland Indians

Houston Astros 6-3 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 New York Mets

Detroit Tigers 5-3 St Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays 14-2 Baltimore Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins 10-6 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletics 8-4 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 4-0 Seattle Mariners

Washington Nationals-Chicago Cubs (postponed)

ASTROS AT RED SOX

The Astros look to bolster their place atop the AL West as they continue their series against the Red Sox on Saturday. Boston sit comfortably in first place of the AL East but Houston have to fend off a streaking team in the Athletics, who sit just three-and-a-half games behind the Astros. Houston have already picked up a win in game one, 6-3, and will hope to clinch the series again with Charlie Morton starting on the hill. Morton is 1-0 in his last three starts but he is just coming off the 10-day disabled list. The Red Sox, who were coming off a series sweep against the Braves, will start Eduardo Rodriguez.