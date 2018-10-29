Red Sox veteran Pearce wins 2018 World Series MVP

Steve Pearce

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce was named the 2018 World Series MVP.

The 35-year-old drove in seven runs in the final two games of the Red Sox's 4-1 series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He also went four for eight with three home runs and four runs scored in Boston's victories in games four and five.

Pearce set the tone early in the Red Sox's series-clinching win. He blasted a two-run homer to center field in the top of the first inning to give Boston a lead it did not relinquish.

Pearce added a solo home run in the top of the eighth. He knocked in three of his team's five runs in the game.

The Red Sox acquired Pearce from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a minor leaguer in late June.

He registered a .279/.394/.507 slash line in 50 regular-season games with Boston. He also hit seven home runs and registered 26 RBIs.

The journeyman has played for seven teams over his 12-year MLB career.