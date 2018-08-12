Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rockies 3B Arenado held out of lineup with sore shoulder

Associated Press
NEWS
News
21   //    12 Aug 2018, 04:35 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Nolan Arenado was held out of Saturday night's starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of a right shoulder strain, though the Rockies remain hopeful the injury won't result in a trip to the disabled list for their power-hitting third baseman.

"He got looked at by our medical staff. They all seem to think that this is something minor," manager Bud Black said. "Hopefully this resolves itself quickly where he can get back on the diamond as an infielder. I suspect that this is not anything that's going to last too long. I think it's going to be manageable."

Arenado was lifted from Friday night's game in the fifth inning after it became too painful to use his right arm to throw the ball. Black said the All-Star would continue to dress for games and could be called on to pinch hit if needed, though he remains day to day as far as returning to the infield.

Arenado, 27, is hitting .307 with 29 home runs and 82 RBIs this season.

In the clubhouse before the game, Arenado told reporters that his shoulder is still "a little sore. Hopefully, (Sunday) it feels better and we'll go from there."

The five-time Gold Glove winner tweaked the shoulder turning a double play in the third inning Friday against the Dodgers. He believes several throws in previous games in which he didn't get his legs under his throws also may have contributed to the injury.

"It doesn't really hurt doing anything besides throwing the baseball, like extending on the ball," Arenado said. "It is affecting my throwing for sure. I can't go out there if it's going to affect my throwing."

Major League Baseball
