Yankees' home-run streak comes to an end in loss to Mets

The New York Yankees' impressive home-run streak came to an end in a loss to the New York Mets in MLB on Tuesday.

The team failed to hit a home run in a 4-2 loss to the Mets at Citi Field. The Yankees entered the matchup having homered in an MLB record 31 straight games.

The Yankees struck first with two runs in the second before JD Davis cut the score to 2-1 in the sixth with a solo homer.

Davis tied the game with an RBI double two innings later and Michael Conforto then put the Mets ahead for good with a two-RBI double of his own.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler allowed two runs over 6.1 innings while the bullpen, which has struggled of late, threw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Mets improved to 39-47 with the win while the Yankees dropped to 54-29.

Delightful Devers

Rafael Devers was four for five with two home runs and six RBIs in the Boston Red Sox's 10-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Nola threw eight shut-out innings in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Smith struggles

Dwight Smith Jr. went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Baltimore Orioles' 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Reds' walk-off win

The Cincinnati Reds registered a walk-off win in an unconventional way against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Phillies at Braves

The two National League (NL) East rivals will continue their three-game series at SunTrust Park on Wednesday. Nick Pivetta (4-2, 5.63 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia while Atlanta will counter with Bryse Wilson (0-0, 8.31 ERA). The Braves hold a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for first place in the NL East entering the matchup.