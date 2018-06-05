Yankees, Tigers split doubleheader as Severino shines

The New York Yankees split their doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in MLB.

Luis Severino made his latest case for American League Cy Young in game one of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The New York Yankees ace led his team to a 7-4 win by allowing just two runs (one earned) in eight innings with 10 strikeouts. Severino improved to 9-1 with a 2.20 ERA with the win.

New York hit three home runs in game one, with Gleyber Torres, Greg Bird and Austin Romine all hitting deep shots. The Yankees had built a five-run lead entering the ninth inning, but the Tigers scored two runs, forcing Aroldis Chapman in to earn his 14th save.

In game two, the Tigers bit back with a 4-2 win after scoring three runs in the first four innings.

Victor Martinez led the Tigers, collecting two hits with an RBI and a walk. Leonys Martin added two hits and two runs scored, while Mike Fiers allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The strong outing helped Fiers improve to 5-3 this season, as the Tigers (29-32) continue to surprise in a rebuilding year.

SUPER STANTON

After recording a hit and a run scored in the first game of the doubleheader, Giancarlo Stanton followed it up with his 13th home run in the second game. Stanton's home run travelled 456 feet, which marked his 24th 450-foot home run since 2015. The 24 such home runs are 10 more than any other player.

TERRIBLE TEHERAN

Braves starter Julio Teheran had a rough night, allowing four runs in just four innings. He also left the game with an apparent injury after failing to reach 90 mph with his fastball.

HOSMER HOME RUN

Padres slugger Eric Hosmer crushed a first-inning home run.

Even @TheRealHos305 was surprised at how far this went!@statcast's measurement: 433 feet! pic.twitter.com/1CM9W8uCtE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 5, 2018

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 7-4 Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers 4-2 New York Yankees

San Diego Padres 11-4 Atlanta Braves

San Francisco Giants 10-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 9-6 Kansas City Royals

BREWERS AT INDIANS

Two division leaders face off in a tough interleague matchup. Indians send ace Corey Kluber (8-2, 2.02 ERA) to the mound to face off against Junior Guerra (3-3, 2.65 ERA). Cleveland enter the game riding a three-game losing streak, and Milwaukee hold a tenuous lead over the Cubs in the NL Central, but both teams look like postseason contenders.