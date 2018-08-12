Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
South Africa A 294/7 against India A on rain-marred Day 3

Press Trust of India
Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) India A Pacer Ankit Rajpoot grabbed two wickets to reduce South Africa A to 294 for 7 at stumps on a rain-marred day 3 as the second unofficial Test headed towards a draw here today.

South Africa A are now trailing India A by 51 runs as only 32.4 overs were bowled today with rains with rains playing spoilsport in the morning and post-tea sessions.

Play was possible in the middle session where India A dominated the proceedings as they bagged four wickets, out of which Rajpoot claimed two.

South Africa A resumed the third and penultimate day at 219/3, 126 runs behind India A's total of 345, with Rassie van der Dussen and Rudi Second on 18 and 35 respectively.

First Rajpoot removed Dussen for 22 and then claimed the wicket of Second for 47, leaving the visitors at 236 for 5.

Rajpoot had Dussen caught by Srikar Bharat and induced Second to offer a catch to Prithvi Shaw.

The other two wickets were claimed by Jayant Yadav and Mohammad Siraj, dismissing Dwaine Pretorious (10) and Dane Piedt (22) respectively.

At the draw of stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was batting on 23 after facing 63 deliveries.

Yesterday, Yuzuvendra Chahal had claimed two wickets while Siraj had got one.

India had scored 345 all out in their first innings with Hanuma Vihari hitting a century (148 off 295 balls) while Ankit Bawne had contributed 80 from 146 deliveries.

Pacer Duanne Olivier had taken a 6/63 for South Africa A.

Brief Scores:

India A first innings: 345 all out in 101 Overs (Hanuma Vihari 148; Duanne Olivier 6/63).

South Africa A first innings: 294 for 7 in 92.3 Overs (Zubayr Hamza 93, Sarel Erwee 58; Ankit Rajpoot 2/42; Yuzuvendra Chahal 2/84)

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
