Arsenal now closer to Premier League's best – Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
55   //    04 Nov 2018, 09:45 IST
UnaiEmery - Cropped
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes his team showed they have closed the gap to the Premier League's best with their 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Alexandre Lacazette earned Arsenal a point at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, cancelling out James Milner's second-half opener.

Arsenal's only previous matches against teams now sitting in the top four in the Premier League came in August, when they were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea.

Emery felt his side's performance against Liverpool highlighted the progress they have made in recent months.

"The Premier League is the first competition for us. It gives us the big regularity for the season – 38 matches," he said.

"It's very important when you play against City, Chelsea and Liverpool and if you win it's better.

"But the other games are important also because three points are the same against Liverpool or Crystal Palace or next week against Wolves. Today is one test, how we are against a team like Liverpool.

"Maybe after Manchester City and Chelsea, today we are more near those teams, but we need this quality in every match. Every game is important."

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool.

