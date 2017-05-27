Chelsea star Hazard yet to receive new contract offer

Eden Hazard has spoken of the prospect of staying at Chelsea for next season and whether Romelu Lukaku will join him at Stamford Bridge.

by Omnisport News 27 May 2017, 13:20 IST

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says he is yet to receive a new contract offer and will not rule out the prospect of leaving Stamford Bridge before next season.

The Belgium international shook off the disappointment of 2015-16 to reproduce some of his very best form this season, registering 16 goals and five assists as Antonio Conte's side claimed the Premier League title.

Speculation continues to link Hazard with a possible move to Real Madrid and reports in England have claimed that Chelsea are prepared to offer him a new deal worth £300,000 per week in order to convince him to stay.

The 26-year-old says talks over a renewal will not take place until after the international break, but cannot discount the prospect of a transfer.

"At this moment, there's nothing on the table. We're waiting for the end of the season," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

"I'm still calm. We will talk. If not, then we'll see."

Asked if a major club from elsewhere in Europe could tempt him away, he replied: "For the moment, I don't know. I'm happy at the club. When I'm back from the national team, we'll have time to talk and see what's possible."

Hazard suggested that a strong transfer window and the chance to win the Champions League next season could be key factors in keeping him in London.

"The Champions League is definitely a goal for the club," he said. "There are not many players in this team who have already won it. The coach hasn't, either.

"It's a goal for everyone. We'll see which players are coming in. Hopefully, there are some big players."

One player to be linked with a move to Chelsea is Romelu Lukaku, who has become one of the most lethal strikers in England since leaving for Everton in 2014, but Hazard joked that his own new contract could prevent his compatriot from a return.

"If I sign a contract, maybe there won't be enough money left to get Romelu!" he said. "I'm kidding. Whoever comes in, we'll be ready for the new season."

Chelsea can claim the domestic double with a win over Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley, but Hazard feels this has already been one of his best campaigns.

"It's already one of the best," he said. "At Lille, we also won the double [in 2010-11]. We won a double with Chelsea two years ago, although it's true that the EFL Cup is less important than the FA Cup.

"This year, we had a very beautiful season and the cup would be the cherry on the cake. It's an amazing season for us, the coach, all the fans and the whole club."