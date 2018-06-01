Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Brazil fitness concerns grow before friendly against Croatia

Brazil fitness concerns grow before friendly against Croatia

Associated Press
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 22:22 IST
83
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Brazil winger Douglas Costa and midfielder Renato Augusto will miss Sunday's friendly against Croatia in Liverpool, raising further worries about the fitness of the squad for the World Cup.

Coach Tite already had injury concerns over Neymar, his fellow striker Gabriel Jesus and reserve right-back Fagner following troubled seasons for all three.

The Brazilian football confederation said on Friday that Costa and Augusto would sit out the team's first World Cup warm-up match at Anfield.

Neymar is not expected to start the game but should feature for the first time since injuring his foot in February. Fagner will also be available after coming through training this week.

Costa has not practised since training began last week in Brazil due to a thigh injury.

Augusto's right knee has been swollen since Wednesday. The Beijing Guoan player will likely be replaced by Manchester City's Fernandinho in the starting lineup.

In Thursday's press conference at Tottenham's training center, Fernandinho said he was also likely to play in the friendly in Austria on June 10, which indicates Augusto may not be fit until the World Cup begins in Russia.

During Wednesday's training session, Neymar took off his right boot, sat on the ground and looked less than happy.

"This injury he has had is annoying, I had it when I was younger," Fernandinho said. "No one wants to miss a World Cup, but everyone is working at their maximum, no one is sparing their feet or saving energy. It is beautiful to watch that."

Neymar left out of main Brazil team at World Cup camp
RELATED STORY
While Neymar continues recovery, Costa picks up injury
RELATED STORY
Neymar set to return from injury against Croatia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South Americans that will miss the...
RELATED STORY
I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
RELATED STORY
Recovering Neymar confirmed in Brazil's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Taison, Fagner join Neymar in Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 amazing players who did not make...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND CHI
5 - 0
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT AUS CZE
4 - 0
06 Jun BEL HUN 10:30 PM
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018