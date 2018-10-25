×
Frustration for Henry despite improvement from Monaco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    25 Oct 2018, 03:02 IST
thierry henry - cropped
Monaco boss Thierry Henry

Monaco boss Thierry Henry was a little frustrated to draw with Club Brugge despite acknowledging a better performance from his side.

Moussa Sylla's opener was cancelled out by Wesley in Belgium, leaving each side with only one point from three games in Group A.

Henry's first game in charge ended in a 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend and the former Arsenal star is refusing to get carried away after only a moderate improvement.

"It was a little less negative than in Strasbourg, [but] it's still a draw, not a win," he told a news conference.

"They had more of the ball than us, but I think we were strong.

"It's still too early to talk about the right path, but we should remember that it's not easy to get points away from home. There are some positives but we're not going to get carried away."

Brugge boss Ivan Leko was disappointed not to take all three points from a match in which his team had 15 shots to Monaco's nine.

"We have played three matches in the Champions League now, and in these games, we have proved we can do pretty well for a team from little Belgium," he said. "We are able to take points off these top European teams – but I do think that one point so far is not enough.

"Only the final result is disappointing. We were the better team. In the second half we should have won it. The Champions League is the best competition in Europe and this was a strong team we were up against."

Omnisport
NEWS
