"He causes a lot of problems up there" - Ian Wright pleasantly 'surprised' by Arsenal summer signing's impact at the club

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been pleasantly surprised by German superstar Kai Havertz's impact at the club since his arrival at the start of the season.

On Premier League Productions, Wright admitted that he expected the German to fill in the number eight role vacated by outgoing Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka. What he certainly didn't expect was Havertz's proficiency as a number nine, as he exclaimed:

“I was very surprised by Havertz because I thought he would come into that Xhaka role to be a number eight. But what you are seeing is, as a centre-forward, he has everything Mikel (Arteta) needs."

Explaining Havertz's best attributes, Wright went on to say:

"He can drop in and link play. He has got a physical presence. He can score goals, like we are seeing him score goals. He causes a lot of problems up there."

He described Havertz as a "nine-and-a-half", which is something between a nine and a 10 due to his incredible ability as a playmaker, adding:

"When the season started, he was doing a similar thing. Everybody was saying ‘oh, is he an eight?’ No. He’s a nine-and-a-half or he is a nine. And he plays in there. He makes really good movement.”

Havertz has been enjoying a career renaissance after suffering a dip in form in his last season at Chelsea. He made a €75 million move to the Emirates last summer and has since become a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's starting XI due to his versatility and adaptability.

He has bagged 12 goals and five assists in 47 games across all competitions this season, including two goals against London rivals Chelsea and two winners against Brentford.

Gary Lineker calls Arsenal's Kai Havertz the best false-nine in the Premier League

Ex-Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur forward Gary Lineker praised Arsenal marksman Kai Havertz after his incredible performance in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of Chelsea.

On the Two Robbies podcast, the former English striker praised Havertz's ability to drop deep and playmaker while also showcasing impeccable finishing skills. He said:

"I think he [Havertz] plays it really well [false nine], and obviously in the last few weeks, he's chipped in with a lot of goals. I think he plays it as well as anyone has played it this season, certainly in the Premier League."

Havertz will play a crucial role in Arsenal's push towards a potential Premier League title this season. They currently sit atop the table with 77 points in 34 games, but Manchester City are just a point behind with a game in hand.

With seven goals and four assists in his last 10 Premier League games, Havertz is certainly enjoying a dazzling purple patch. Arsenal fans will be hoping that he can continue his hot streak and help Arsenal lift the league title after a wait of 21 years.