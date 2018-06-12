Jones skipping Falcons' mandatory minicamp

Many have speculated Julio Jones wants a new contract and the Atlanta Falcons receiver will not be at their mandatory minicamp.

The Atlanta Falcons have announced star wide receiver Julio Jones will skip the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff did not shed any additional light on the situation but many have speculated Jones is angling for a new contract given some of the lucrative deals handed out to arguably lesser receivers this offseason.

However, last month Jones insisted there is no "bad blood" with the Falcons.

Jones has kept a low public profile this offseason aside from alarming Atlanta fans in April by removing Falcons references from his social media accounts.

"We have been in contact with Julio and his representation. We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive," Dimitroff said.

"We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective. Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending minicamp.

"We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans."

Jones, 29, signed a five-year extension worth $71.25 million, with $47 million guaranteed, in 2015. He still has three years and $34.43 million left on the deal.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection made 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns last season.