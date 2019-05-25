×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kompany takes Manchester City academy coach to Anderlecht

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    25 May 2019, 15:20 IST
Simon Davies - cropped
Simon Davies is joining Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht

Vincent Kompany has raided Manchester City for the final addition to his Anderlecht support staff with Simon Davies named head coach at the Belgian club.

The Welsh-born former Manchester United player leaves his post as City's head of academy coaching to work alongside player-manager Kompany.

Davies stepped into his most recent role last year after succeeding Patrick Vieira in charge of the Elite Development Squad in 2016.

He also had a brief stint at Chester City in 2008 and arrives at Anderlecht on Kompany's recommendation.

"When Vinny asked me to make the move with him to RSC Anderlecht, I didn't doubt [him]," Davies said.

"We are starting a beautiful project: taking RSC Anderlecht back to the place where they belong, with special emphasis on the development of talented young players."

Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren added: "We hired him following Vincent Kompany's advice.

"They have been working together for quite a while and we want to bring Manchester City's success story to RSC Anderlecht."

Davies forms part of a six-man coaching staff that will support Kompany in the outgoing City captain's first managerial job.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Kompany appointed as Anderlecht player-manager
RELATED STORY
Kompany won Anderlecht job after six-hour meeting with Arnesen
RELATED STORY
Kompany set for Manchester City testimonial at Etihad Stadium
RELATED STORY
Kompany thanks Guardiola and Manchester City team-mates after announcing departure
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City News: Vincent Kompany Leaves Manchester City | The End Of An Era
RELATED STORY
3 best candidates to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola convinced Kompany's destined to return to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 possible replacements for Kompany at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Vincent Kompany leads by example in Manchester City success
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us