Lampard fined after accepting improper conduct charge

Omnisport // 18 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST

Derby County manager Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been fined £2,000 after the Derby County manager was hit with an improper conduct charge from the Football Association (FA).

Lampard was sent off during Derby's Championship defeat to Rotherham United on Saturday, the first time the former England midfielder has been dismissed since taking his maiden managerial job.

The former England international accepted the charge and the FA confirmed a "standard penalty" had been handed out to Lampard, who left his technical area during the game.

Speaking ahead of Derby's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers, Lampard called for consistency in the way managers are punished.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been fined £2,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty. It related to his behaviour in the 77th minute of the game against Rotherham United on Saturday [15/09/18]. pic.twitter.com/Qup4q8mBF2 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) September 18, 2018

"I've accepted it, it was the right thing to do," Lampard said of the FA charge. "It's a new rule this year, yellow and red cards.

"My issue with it was that other managers and assistants are leaving areas all the time to talk to fourth officials and shout to the referee or linesman, and it's not being dealt with.

"It's new, consistency is a problem but that's not my argument to fight, that's for the FA to sort out and make the right decisions. The referee was very quick to get the red card out, make of that what you will."