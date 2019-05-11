×
Lille seal Champions League qualification, Brest join Metz in Ligue 1

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    11 May 2019, 03:28 IST
Lille - cropped
Lille have qualified for the Champions League

Lille's place in the Champions League qualifying rounds has been confirmed following Saint-Etienne's defeat to Montpellier, while Brest have joined Metz in being promoted to Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier's Lille sit second in the top flight on 69 points with three games remaining but, thanks to Montpellier's 1-0 win at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Friday, their place in the top three is now secured.

With only Lyon capable of catching them, Lille – Ligue 1 champions in 2010-11 – are guaranteed a spot at least in the Champions League qualifiers, a remarkable turnaround in fortunes following their 17th-place finish in Ligue 1 last term.

Key to Lille's successful season has been the form of Nicolas Pepe, who has scored 20 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances.

Heading into Ligue 1 for next season are Brest, who beat Niort 3-0 on Friday to move four points clear of third-place Troyes in Ligue 2 with just one game left. They join Ligue 2 champions Metz in securing promotion.

It is not yet decided which two teams will be automatically relegated from Ligue 1, with Guingamp and Dijon occupying the drop zone, though both remain in with a chance of survival.

