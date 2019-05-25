×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mancini confident of taking Italy into a new era

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    25 May 2019, 20:32 IST
Mancini - cropped
Roberto Mancini is confident on Italy's quality

Roberto Mancini is confident Italy can replicate the likes of France and Spain and usher in a new era heading into Euro 2020.

Italy failed to qualify for World Cup 2018, but have enjoyed a strong start to Euro 2020 qualification under Mancini, winning both of their opening games - 2-0 over Finland and 6-0 against Lichtenstein.

Their qualification campaign continues against Greece on June 8, before Italy host Bosnia-Herzegovina three days later.

And Mancini believes that his side can rebuild in a similar way to how Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, and current world champions France have previously done.

"If we do good work, if we play attacking football that is entertaining and gratifying, then results are possible," Mancini told La Stampa newspaper.

"We are Italy, we can be like France and Spain in opening up a new era. It's a good moment in our football.

"If we were to face France now, they’d beat us, but we’ll be able to have our say once Euro 2020 comes around.

"My idea was originally to target success in the 2022 World Cup, but now we can challenge for Euro 2020."

Advertisement

Mancini has introduced a number of emerging talents into Italy's squad since taking over, and though he acknowledged inexperience could prove to be a problem, he has no concerns over throwing youngsters such as Moise Kean and Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo in at the deep end.

"We have some real young talents coming through," Mancini added.

"Kean is only 19 years old, so it's up to him, but he can become an extraordinary striker. I sometimes use him on the wing, but if he does what he needs to, then he’ll be a centre-forward.

"Then there are Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Gianluca Mancini and Zaniolo. They look pretty talented to me and also physically strong, so we can have our say.

"There is the issue of experience, because in my day, we'd reach their age and already have three years of Serie A football under our belts.

"On the other hand, it's refreshing to see their reactions and naivety."

Advertisement
Mancini: Kean ready for Italy start
RELATED STORY
Mancini challenges Balotelli to earn Italy recall
RELATED STORY
Mancini challenges Balotelli to reclaim Italy place
RELATED STORY
Mancini warns Italy that Liechtenstein match could be 'dangerous'
RELATED STORY
England want to leave Europe and they're in two finals – Mancini jokes about Brexit
RELATED STORY
The Mancunian tale of Money: A story of contrasting fortunes
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano Ronaldo is not doing well in the Champions League', says Italy boss Mancini
RELATED STORY
Italy call-up but no record for Quagliarella
RELATED STORY
Quagliarella is in great shape – Mancini hails veteran striker
RELATED STORY
Jorginho is playing well - Mancini defends much-maligned Chelsea midfielder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
FT REN LIL
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Lille
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Today FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
Tomorrow BOL NAP 12:00 AM Bologna vs Napoli
Tomorrow TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Tomorrow SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
27 May ATA SAS 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Sassuolo
27 May ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
27 May SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
27 May FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
27 May INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us