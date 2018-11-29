×
Neymar becomes all-time top Brazilian goalscorer in Champions League history

29 Nov 2018
Neymar celebrates for Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has become the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

The Paris Saint-Germain star struck against Liverpool on Wednesday to move onto 31 in the competition on his 51st appearance for both the Ligue 1 champions and Barcelona.

Neymar was on hand to tap home after Alisson had denied Edinson Cavani at close range at the end of a rapid counter-attack started by the Brazil forward in his own half.

It means the 26-year-old has overtaken AC Milan great Kaka as the leading scorer from his country in Europe's elite club competition. He has also contributed to 50 goals in the Champions League (31 goals and 19 assists).

Kaka had been top of the chart since scoring his last Champions League goal in March 2014 in Milan's 4-1 loss to Atletico Madrid. He made 86 appearances in total.

Ex-Barca star Rivaldo is next on 27 goals in 73 games, although he netted an additional four times in qualifying matches.

Mario Jardel (25 goals in 46 games), Giovane Elber (25 in 69), Luiz Adriano (21 in 47), Romario (20 in 32), Ronaldinho (18 in 47), Juninho Pernambucano (18 in 59), Hulk (17 in 50) and Willian (17 in 64) complete the top 10 of scorers.

