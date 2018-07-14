Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar criticism 'too much', says Gilberto Silva

Omnisport
NEWS
News
280   //    14 Jul 2018, 19:03 IST
Neymar
Brazil and PSG star Neymar

The criticism levelled at Neymar has become "too much", according to former Brazil international Gilberto Silva.

After recovering from a metatarsal injury just in time to make the trip to Russia, Neymar scored twice in five games as Brazil were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals, though he was roundly criticised in the media for his histrionic reactions to challenges.

While conceding that the Paris Saint-Germain striker fell short of his own high standards, Silva believes Neymar, along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, are held to higher - and sometimes unfair - standards.

"Until a certain point, I can understand the criticism [of Neymar]," he told reporters.

"But then it starts to become too much. I understand it, he's growing up. He has a lot to learn, and he's going to learn that. And I think because he's a big player, everyone wants to talk about the big player.

"If it was somebody else I have seen in the competition, they do some mad things, but nobody talks about them.

"But if it's Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo it was the same, or if it was [Lionel] Messi. They pick someone for whom they can sell information [stories]."

Fred can help Pogba shine, says Gilberto Silva
RELATED STORY
Rough treatment 'normal' for Neymar - Thiago Silva
RELATED STORY
Arsenal will find it hard to replace Wenger - Gilberto Silva
RELATED STORY
Neymar: The boy who cried wolf
RELATED STORY
Neymar can go 'too far' with exaggeration, says Baptista
RELATED STORY
Silva and Brazil preparing for 'very strong' Belgium
RELATED STORY
Neymar is 'calm and confident', says Silva
RELATED STORY
Gilberto praises Iniesta's beautiful play
RELATED STORY
Thiago Silva eyeing PSG exit amid criticism
RELATED STORY
Silva denies rift with Neymar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us