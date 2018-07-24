NFL training camp 2018: AFC South preview

Marcus Mariota

In a division in which all four teams are close from a competitive standpoint, the 2018 season could see a rise in the AFC South as a whole.

The Houston Texans are expecting to get key pieces back to their lineup with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt returning from injuries, while the Tennessee Titans continue to improve behind quarterback Marcus Mariota.

A close race is expected as the Jacksonville Jaguars look to defend the division title after falling agonisingly short of the Super Bowl last season.

Here's the outlook for the AFC South:

Team on the rise

Titans

The Titans have gone through a long rebuild culminating with a breakout season in 2016 when they finished 9-7. Tennessee came back to finish 2017 with the same record and finished second behind the Jaguars (10-6). The Titans, who made the playoffs last season for the first time in nine years, are in a position to continue rising as their roster looks even better this year.

What has been the difference for the Titans? Quarterback Marcus Mariota. He's now in his third year and made a significant jump from his first to his second season with Tennessee, throwing seven more touchdown passes (19 to 26) while dropping his interception total (from 10 to nine on 81 more passes). As he continues to grow into his role, the Titans will continue to rise.

Team on the decline

Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were near the top of the division when Andrew Luck was healthy, but that quickly changed when he missed all of the 2017 season as he underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Though he continues to progress, there are questions about whether he will be at full health to start the 2018 season.

The Colts had an extremely interesting offseason as they searched for a new coach to replace Chuck Pagano. New England Patriots Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels agreed to take the job but later backed out, with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich filling the void.

Luck's prospective return and Reich's arrival should positively impact the offense, but the defense is still too far away for them to contend.

Rookies to watch

Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans

The Titans made a big move in the 2018 draft by selecting Evans with their first-round pick. The Alabama product went 22nd overall but will likely have to compete for a starting job right out of the gate. His main competition will be Will Compton, who is also a newcomer in Tennessee after playing 57 games over five seasons with the Washington Redskins. Both are expected to see plenty of snaps in 2018, it's just a question of who will start.

Quenton Nelson, G, Colts

Nelson, selected out of Notre Dame with the sixth overall pick in the draft, is already being considered by many is one of the top offensive linemen in the league. He enters his first training camp as the starting left guard between tackle Anthony Castonzo and center Ryan Kelly and his arrival should have a huge impact on a team that gave up the most sacks in the league last year (56) and ranked 28th in rushing yards per carry (3.7).

Player on the spot

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Although the Jaguars led the NFL in rushing yards last season, their ground attack was not an efficient one. Fournette grinded out 1,040 rushing yards, but averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt in 2017. The Jags signed one of the best offensive linemen on the market during free agency in Andrew Norwell, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, which should help Fournette improve his efficiency.

Key injuries

Deshaun Watson, DE, Texans

Watson tore his ACL during a Texans practice in November, but expects to be fully ready for Houston's training camp. Barring any setbacks, the Texans offense should be one of the most exciting in the league with Watson under center.

J.J. Watt, DE, Texans

Injuries, including a broken leg suffered in Week 5 last season, have restricted Watt to just eight games in the past two years. Fortunately for the Texans, Watt is not expected to begin camp on the PUP [Physically unable to perform] list.

Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

The Colts are optimistic they will have their star quarterback on the field to start the season. Luck has been cleared to take part in training camp and Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard said he will not have any limitiations while on the field.

However, Luck is not expected to throw seven days a week at camp and will take days off. After months of rehabilitation, the Colts are playing it cautious with their franchise signal-caller.