Rauball to step down as DFL president

Reinhard Rauball, who will stand down as DFL president in 2019

German Football League (DFL) president Reinhard Rauball will step down when his term expires at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 71-year-old, who has headed German football's league association for 11 years, believes the time is right for a younger leader to take over next year.

Rauball will remain in his role as president of Borussia Dortmund, however.

"After intensive consideration, I have decided not to be available again for the job with the DFL this coming summer," he said via a statement released on Monday.

"It is only logical that, from this point on, younger people take over leadership and responsibility in a new DFL structure.

"I informed my colleagues in the DFL presidium today. My decision relates exclusively to my work at the DFL and not to my future with Borussia Dortmund.

"Of course, until the DFL general assembly of 2019, I will continue to fulfil the mission of the clubs with full commitment. I want to leave the field in good order."

Rauball, who has also served as vice-president at the German Football Association, took over the DFL post in 2007, a year after the World Cup was held in Germany.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke praised him for his work, particularly between 2013 and 2014, when an all-German Champions League final preceded their triumph at the World Cup in Brazil.

''Reinhard Rauball's decision has to be respected, as difficult as that may be," he said via Dortmund's official website. "In the name of all of us at Borussia Dortmund, I would like to give him a big thank you for the extraordinarily successful time he's enjoyed in the role.

''The league association has developed in a really positive way under his leadership. From a purely sporting perspective, you'd have to say the World Cup triumph in 2014 and the all-German Champions League final in 2013 between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich were the highlights of his time as president.

"Having said this, it should also not be forgotten that Reinhard Rauball always did his utmost to maintain a crucially important balance of interests between the bigger clubs and the smaller clubs in German football. He deserves the utmost respect for his longstanding, successful work, which was always centred around constructive dialogue.''