×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Varane the easy choice for Ballon d'Or - Platini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    31 Oct 2018, 19:13 IST
Varane - cropped
Raphael Varane won the Champions League with Real Madrid and World Cup with France in 2018

Raphael Varane should be the easy choice as winner of the Ballon d'Or, according to Michel Platini.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the award five times each for the last 10 years, but their duopoly could finally be broken this year.

Luka Modric won the Best FIFA Men's Player trophy after helping Croatia to the World Cup final, while a host of France players are likely to be in the running for the Ballon d'Or following Les Bleus' triumph in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have both been viewed as contenders but France great Platini believes Varane is the clear choice after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid prior to claiming football's biggest prize for his country.

"It has never been easier than this year to choose who is going to win the Ballon d'Or," former UEFA president Platini told RMC.

"It's a Frenchman who is going to win the Ballon d'Or. I hope so. There's only one player who has won the Champions League and the World Cup - it's Varane. There's always the Ronaldo-Messi debate, but this year there's only one, one who has won all that, his name is Varane.

"He's an excellent player. I would have voted for him, the results are the only objective thing, everything else is subjective.

"We can have opinions about Griezmann, Mbappe, [Olivier] Giroud, [Hugo] Lloris, Modric ... But the only one who has won everything this year is Raphael Varane."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest Ballon d'Or predictions so far
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Varane not making the final Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or: 7 footballers who came second best and never...
RELATED STORY
Griezmann, Mbappe and Varane tipped for Ballon d'Or by...
RELATED STORY
Varane unfazed by Ballon d'Or despite 'exceptional' season
RELATED STORY
Hazard, Mbappe or Neymar? Meunier picks Varane for Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for the longest...
RELATED STORY
5 in-form players that might not win the Ballon d'Or this...
RELATED STORY
Pavard backs Varane to beat favourites to Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us