Park clinches U.S. Women's Open for first major title

A five-under 67 in the final round saw Park Sung-hyun secure the U.S. Women's Open title.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 05:27 IST

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun

Park Sung-hyun claimed her maiden major title with a two-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday.

The South Korean fired a five-under 67 in the final round at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey to finish at 11 under.

Park ended up clear of Choi Hye-jin, the 17-year-old amateur carding a 71 in her final round.

World number one Ryu So-yeon (70) and Hur Mi-jung (68) were tied for third at seven under.

Congratulations, Sung Hyun Park. pic.twitter.com/cdtnKVdLfG — USGA (@USGA) July 16, 2017

Park, who opened the event with a 73, posted rounds of 67 on the weekend to secure her first win on the LPGA Tour.

She made three birdies before her only bogey of the final round – at the par-four ninth – before three more birdies on the back nine.

Choi produced a fourth consecutive round under par, but a double bogey at the par-three 16th cost her any chance of a stunning win.

Congratulations to 17-year-old Hye-Jin Choi on earning low-amateur honors at the 72nd #USWomensOpen. https://t.co/3cntrtHDgZ — USGA (@USGA) July 16, 2017

Overnight leader Feng Shanshan slipped back into a tie for fifth after a 75.

The 27-year-old from China was joined by Spain's Carlota Ciganda (70) and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun (71) at six under.

Protests were staged during the final round with United States president Donald Trump present at the course he owns.