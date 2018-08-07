Cardinals lose Shipley to a season-ending injury

Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley suffered a torn ACL that will require surgery and sideline him for the season.

Shipley was knocked to the ground in a collision with a team-mate during the "Red & White" practice on Saturday and writhed in pain on the ground for a few moments before he was helped to his feet and walked off the field.

After he was evaluated in a medical tent for several minutes, the 32-year-old was carted to the training room with a towel draped over his head.

"It's a very unfortunate situation for him and the team," coach Steve Wilks said. "As I mentioned a couple days ago, he's a tremendous leader, a hard worker and when you talk about the DNA I look for, the love of the game, very passionate and gritty, he really was a leader up front. It's going to be an opportunity for other guys to step up at this particular time, particularly Mason Cole."

Cole, a rookie third-round draft pick who started a school-record 51 consecutive games at Michigan, is expected to assume Shipley’s role with the first-team offense, just as he did on Saturday after Shipley exited with the injury.

"He has a proven track record to be able to come in and be successful," Wilks said. "I'm excited about his opportunity, but I'm very disappointed in the loss of A.Q."

Shipley was the only member of the Cardinals’ starting offensive line who did not miss a single game due to injury in the last two years.

He is set to make $2million in the second year of his two-year deal with the Cardinals.