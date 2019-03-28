×
Pastrnak has hat trick, 5 points as Bruins beat Rangers 6-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Mar 2019, 09:14 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had three goals and two assists for a career-high five points, sending the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Coming off a 3-1 road trip but disappointed after blowing a two-goal lead Monday night against NHL-best Tampa Bay, the Bruins broke it open with four goals in the third period for their 12th consecutive victory at home. It's their longest streak since winning 14 straight during the 2008-09 season.

Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick and third this season with a power-play goal to make it 4-2 with 7:08 to play. He became the first Bruins player with a trio of hat tricks in one season since Hall of Famer Cam Neely in 1993-94.

The Bruins had gone 1-7-2 in their last 10 games against the Rangers, including losing the first two meetings this season. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak made 20 saves. Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

FLYERS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored in regulation and had the only goal in a shootout in Philadelphia's victory over Toronto.

Radko Gudas, Travis Konecny and Ryan Hartman also scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers remained mathematically alive for a playoff berth, moving within eight points of idle Montreal for the final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.

Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Nazem Kadri and William Nylander scored for Toronto.

After the first four Flyers missed in the shootout, Couturier deked to his forehand and beat Frederik Andersen. Carter Hart secured Philadelphia's third win the last eight games when he stopped Nylander's attempt.

