Mitch Marner has goal, 3 assists to lead Maple Leafs

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 27 Sep 2018, 08:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MONTREAL (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-1-0 in exhibition play.

Nazem Kadri, Auston Matthews, Kasperi Kapanen and Patrick Marleau also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher and David Schlemko scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 20 shots.

Toronto scored short-handed goals 20 seconds apart early in the third period to take a 4-2 lead. Marner got the first 16 seconds into the period after bad communication between Price and Jeff Petry led to a loose puck in front of the net and an easy tap-in. Kapanen connected on a 2-on-1 break with Par Lindholm.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel scored twice in a 2:21 span late in the first period and Matt Murray made 21 saves in Pittsburgh's victory over Buffalo.

Matt Cullen, Derick Brassard and Kris Letang also scored.

Alex Nylander scored for Buffalo. Linus Ullmark allowed all five goals.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 3, OT

At New York, Anthony Beauvillier scored 53 seconds into overtime for the Islanders.

Ryan Pulock scored twice, and Thomas Hickey tied it early in the third. Robin Lehner stopped 21 shots for the Islanders.

Mika Zibanejad scored twice for the Rangers, and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal. Henrik Lundqvist made 32 saves.

RED WINGS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

At Boston, Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift Detroit past Boston.

Zadina was the sixth overall pick in the June draft. Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski also scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots. David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves.

WILD 4, JETS 3

At St. Paul, Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon broke a tie in the third period for Minnesota.

Eric Staal, Greg Pateryn and Jason Zucker also scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves. Nelson Nogier, Kristian Vesalainen and Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 shots.