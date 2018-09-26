Red Wings need Larkin to step up in new era

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 26 Sep 2018, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin has suddenly become a veteran at the age of 22 for the Detroit Red Wings.

"It could be the first time I'm not the youngest guy on the team," Larkin said. "That's why I'm growing out this beard."

The rebuilding Red Wings are desperately hoping the talented, two-way center can quickly become a leader on and off the ice. They suffered a setback before the season even started when captain Henrik Zetterberg's back injury ended his career.

"It's a massive loss," general manager Ken Holland acknowledged. "No one person is going to be able to replace one of the greatest Red Wings of all time."

Larkin is likely the one player who can come closest to filling the void this season. He signed a $30.5 million, five-year deal last summer after leading the team with career highs in assists (47) and points (63) in his third season.

Detroit did not make the playoffs last year for the second straight year after earning a spot in the postseason 25 straight times. A lot will have to go right for the Red Wings to avoid missing out on the playoffs again, a three-year drought that would be their longest since 1979-83.

Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman led the franchise's resurgence after being named captain in 1986 at the age of 21 until his retirement in 2006. Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom then wore the 'C' for the next several seasons before ending his career and starting Zetterberg's run as captain.

"(Larkin) has a drive like those guys no doubt about it," defenseman Niklas Kronwall said as he prepared for his 15th season with the Red Wings. "He stays on the ice late. Sometimes he's on the ice before skates. And sometimes, he skates with Little Caesars (youth) teams because he just loves being on the ice."

While Larkin seems like a likely candidate to become the next captain, he may have to wait.

"My guess is we would be we'd go with three alternates this year," Kronwall said. "Then over the next year or two, things will naturally have their way and the next guy will be the Red Wings' captain for a long time. Larkin is a natural leader and hopefully he'll take more steps to grow even more into that role and I would not be surprised if that happened down the road."

UP RONT

Detroit is retooling around a trio of promising, young forwards: Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou. All three signed multiyear contract last summer. Filip Zadina may not make an impact in the NHL right away, but teammates say the Czech winger taken No. 6 overall this year won't take long.

"You can tell how he handles the puck and skates that he's going to be something special," Kronwall said.

THE D IN THE D

Defense appears to be the weakest part of the team. The back end is led by the 37-year-old Kronwall and Trevor Daley. Mike Green is expected to miss the season-opening game and it out indefinitely with a virus. Green signed a two-year contract worth $10-plus million after he had a season-ending surgery on his spine last spring.

IN NET

Detroit appears to have a solid tandem in goal: Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier. Howard, who made his Red Wings debut nearly 13 years ago, was 22-27-9 last season with a 2.85 goals-against average. He may not have to play 60 games again because Bernier has 10 years of experience and played in at least 37 games the previous three years for three teams: Colorado, Anaheim and Toronto.

"We think we have a solid 1-2 punch in net," Holland said. "That should help us stay in games and be competitive."

COACHING CONTINUITY

Coach Jeff Blashill enters the final year of his contract with a 104-105-37 record over three years.

"The team played hard for him and we lost 27 games by a goal," Holland said. "There's no doubt he's a better coach than he was a year or two ago because of the experience."

CAPTAIN COMEBACK?

Yzerman stepped down as Tampa Bay Lightning general manager earlier this month to become a senior advise and speculation swirled that the move paved the way for the former Detroit star known as "The Captain," to return to run the Red Wings. Holland has two years left on his contract.

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/larrylage