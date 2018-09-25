Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stars into 1st season with college-to-NHL coach Montgomery

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    25 Sep 2018, 22:13 IST
AP Image

DALLAS STARS

LAST SEASON: 42-32-8. Sixth in Central Division.

COACH: Jim Montgomery (first season, first NHL season).

ADDED: LW Blake Comeau, RW Valeri Nichushkin, D Roman Polak, G Anton Khudobin.

LOST: F Antoine Roussel, F Curtis McKenzie. D Dan Hamhuis, D Greg Pateryn, G Kari Lehtonen.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Five-time All-Star center Tyler Seguin won't have to answer questions about his future in Dallas. The 26-year-old Seguin, who could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season, should be free from distractions after signing a nearly $80 million, eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Seguin had a career-high 40 goals last season.

OUTLOOK: Montgomery makes the jump from the college ranks (University of Denver), where he had an offensive team. As a first-time NHL coach, he has the prolific scoring duo of Seguin and 29-year-old team captain Jamie Benn (signed through 2024-25) on a line with Alexander Radulov. But the Stars have to get more consistent scoring outside of that top line. On defense, John Klingberg led all NHL defensemen with 59 assists last season, and Marc Methot is healthy after being limited 36 games in his Dallas debut. Only a late slide kept the Stars out of the playoffs last season — they missed the postseason for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

