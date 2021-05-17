Who is Chuck Liddell's wife, Heidi Northcott?

Chuck Liddell is married to Heidi Northcott, a professional poker player. Northcott also established her presence in the corporate world, eventually rising to the position of Vice-President for High Traffic Media, a digital marketing and SEO company. However, it is unclear if Heidi Northcott is still active in this role at the company.

Born on January 15, 1980, Heidi Northcott grew up in California. She graduated from Marina High School in 1997 and then from the University of Southern California in 2001. Northcott majored in Management Information Systems and Natural Science.

Heidi Northcott is an avid lover of the outdoors and adventure. She is also multilingual, speaking English, Vietnamese, Spanish, and French. The poker player began her journey in the game through her former boyfriend, baseball player Jose Canseco. Eventually, Northcott got good enough to start competing in professional Texas Hold'Em tournaments.

Heidi Northcott and Chuck Liddell

Chuck Liddell met Heidi Northcott through a mutual friend at a party. After a year of dating, Liddell popped the question in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Guinevere, in 2011. Chuck Liddell and Heidi Northcott welcomed a baby boy in 2013 and named him Charles David Liddell Junior.

Chuck Liddell had two children prior to his relationship with Northcott. Liddell has a daughter named Trista with fellow mixed martial arts fighter Casey Noland. Trista appears to go by the name Dannika now, per her Instagram. 'The Iceman' also has another son named Cade.

Chuck Liddell and Heidi Northcott made waves in 2010 when they appeared in an advertisement for Reebook. In the video, Liddell and his wife appear to be exercising, wearing nothing but a pair of Reebok shoes. While it may have caused controversy, the ad certainly got people talking. You can read more about it and watch it in this Huffpost article.

Hedi Northcott also appeared in a cameo in the 2019 film Acceleration, which starred Chuck Liddell and Quinton 'Ramage' Jackson.

Chuck Liddell's possible return to action

Chuck Liddell was present at UFC 262 and received a massive cheer from the audience present.

Liddell's former foe Tito Ortiz has expressed interest in fighting Liddell for the fourth time. 'The Iceman' has also stated that he'd be up for fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.