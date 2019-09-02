Melvin Gordon holdout: Chargers will not give running back new contract this season, says GM

Melvin Gordon will not be getting a new contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The running back is currently holding out, but general manager Tom Telesco told reporters on Sunday that the Chargers will not negotiate a new deal during the 2019 season.

"When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season," Telesco was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Gordon, 26, had been looking for an extension or a deal away from the Chargers and the team recently gave him permission to seek a trade elsewhere, according to a report this weekend from NFL Network.

Last month, Gordon told ESPN he is staying ready to play by working out "rigorously" in California.

"[I'm] just waiting on the call," said Gordon, who is reportedly prepared to sit out the entire season if a resolution is not reached.

The Chargers originally selected Gordon out of Wisconsin with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft. He has rushed for 3,628 yards and scored 38 total touchdowns during his four-year career.

"I'm disappointed [Gordon's holdout] has lasted this long," said Telesco last week. "I pride myself in having solutions to problems, and I haven't solved this one yet. We know what he means to our team, and even bigger than that what he means to our organisation."

Gordon has one year remaining on his rookie contract, which will reportedly pay him around $5.6 million.

The Chargers will host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday in the opening week of the season.