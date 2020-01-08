Ravens RB Ingram misses practice due to calf injury

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Ingram missed practice on Tuesday as the running back continues to deal with a calf injury.

Ingram missed the Ravens' final game of the regular season – a 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 29 – after hurting his calf a week earlier.

The 30-year-old sat out practice on Tuesday, just four days out from the Ravens' clash against the Tennessee Titans.

Ingram scored 15 touchdowns during the regular season – the fourth most in the NFL – in his 15 appearances.

The Ravens, who finished the regular season with a 14-2 record, host the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.